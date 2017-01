A labourer takes a nap on the stacked cement sacks of ACC company on the outskirts of Allahabad June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - ACC Ltd's(ACC.NS) April-June operating profit may lag consensus, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

ACC may report operating profit of 4.29 billion rupees ($71.43 million) versus consensus mean of 4.41 billion rupees, as per SmartEstimates.

ACC reports results later in the day.

ACC shares were down 0.6 percent as of 10:30 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)