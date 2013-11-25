Bangalore-based digital content services company Trivone Digital Services Pvt Ltd has acquired another Bangalore-based content services company Godot Media, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable Trivone to provide a full service offering in the digital content services market in India and overseas.

This will comprise content, creative and design, application development, social media management and digital content management services, including inbound and outbound marketing.

"Working with our existing services customers, we have long felt the need to complement our content offerings, along with associated services such as design technology and social media. We believe that combining the strengths of Trivone and Godot will provide the market with capabilities covering the entire gamut of digital content services," said Trivone promoter L Subramanyan.

He revealed that the company is positioning the combined offering to existing customers of both the entities, besides extending the same to its overseas customer base.

Promoted by Subramanyan, a veteran journalist, and backed by Accel Partners, Trivone acquired the management rights for three IT portals - Techtree.com, ChannelTimes.com and CXOToday.com - from UTV in 2011. Last year, it acquired the Bollywood entertainment portal Chakpak and automobile portal WheelsUnplugged. The company offers complete digital asset integration services to its clients, in addition to providing content-led digital marketing services across online, mobile and social media platforms.

It also manages seven digital media properties— ranging from consumer tech, autos, movies, sports, small business, and IT channels, among others—and provides media services ranging from digital inventory for advertising to a wide range of marketing services. In July 2012, Trivone launched an online sports community called Khelnama.com—a one-stop destination for news, views, videos and multiple sports activities, both global and local.

"We were looking to expand our footprint inorganically. Once we met Trivone and understood each other's aspirations, the result was almost immediate. Our team is excited to be a part of another extremely aggressive services organisation," said Godot Media co-founder and CEO, Vishal Dutta.

Godot Media is a digital content company reaching a global client footprint across 20 countries. Founded by IIT-IIM alumnus Dutta, the company claims to have pioneered the ‘content as a service' concept in the US, serving customers through an internally developed technology enabled content marketing solution. Leveraging the customised platform, the company plans to offer additional content-based services to its existing and new customers in India and abroad.

-- Copyright 2013 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.