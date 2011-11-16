* Fund focuses on Internet, software, mobile

* Fund is Accel's third targeting India

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 16 Accel Partners raised a $155 million fund to focus on early-stage India companies, showing how blue-chip venture firms can still raise money even as the overall industry struggles.

The fund, Accel's third in India, said on Wednesday it will focus on Internet services, digital media, enterprise software, mobile, healthcare and education. Accel has 34 portfolio companies in India and has an office in Bangalore.

Accel raised $2.9 billion this year, including Accel XI, which raised $475 million, and Accel Growth Fund II, which raised $875 million.

Accel and a handful of other blue-chip firms are bucking a trend of less robust fundraising. The nation's venture-capital funds raised just $1.72 billion in the third quarter, down from $3.5 billion in the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by the National Venture Capital Association and Reuters.

India is attracting more venture investment, with 172 venture investments with an average size of $14.5 million year to date, according to data from Thomson Reuters. That is up from 100 deals with an average size of $8.9 million for full-year 2008.

Accel is known for its investment in Facebook. It also backed daily-deals company Groupon (GRPN.O), one of the hotter initial public offerings this year. It manages over $8 billion. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Derek Caney)