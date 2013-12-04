Bangalore-based SpaceBound Web Labs Pvt Ltd, the company that owns and operates Eventifier, a platform that archives event photos, videos, slides, tweets, conversations and more from the web, has received $500,000 from Accel Partners, with participation from existing investor Kae Capital. The capital will be used to expand the team and also to ramp up its sales and marketing efforts.

Early this year, Eventifier raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Kae Capital and Chennai-based startup accelerator, The Startup Centre, as part of its incubation programme.

Founded in June last year by three computer science engineers Jazeel Badur Ferry, Nazim Zeeshan and Mohammed Saud, Eventifier is a social media content aggregator tool which automatically brings together fragmented audience generated content for an event from around the web. The platform enables event organisers and attendees to get a quick glimpse of all audience generated social media content related to an event. This way, it helps event organisers connect to future audiences and sponsors with conversations and content of past events.

How it works

A user has to submit the official hashtag for a specific event, post which Eventifier collates the event-related content from social media streams like Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Flickr, SlideShare, etc. It then archives all the content in a dedicated event page. The web app also sorts content formats into different categories such as photos, videos, slides and tweets. It charges $19 for its standard single-event package.

Eventifier claims that it has archived more than 2,000 events across the world. Its key clients include Pearson, UBM Tech, Clinton Foundation, Twitter and NASA.

