BRIEF-C-RAD sells SIGRT solution to Miami Cancer Institute
* MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE DECIDES FOR C-RAD'S SIGRT SOLUTION FOR THEIR NEW PROTON CENTER IN MIAMI, FLORIDA
Oct 2 Dover Corp, a maker of pumps and compressors, said it would acquire artificial lift pump maker Accelerated Cos LLC for about $430 million.
The deal is expected to reduce Dover's continuing earnings by 3 cents per share in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* MIAMI CANCER INSTITUTE DECIDES FOR C-RAD'S SIGRT SOLUTION FOR THEIR NEW PROTON CENTER IN MIAMI, FLORIDA
ZURICH, April 18 Novartis's push into oncology and liver disease, two of its treatment priorities, advanced on Monday as the Swiss drugmaker won a second U.S. breakthrough tag for its cancer gene therapy while striking a separate pact with Allergan.