BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25
Sept 17 Accelerate FC Fund II Llc
* Michael family trust is launching accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 27,344,829 Accelerate shares to qualifying institutional investors
* Offer shares represent approximately 4.1 pct of total number of accelerate shares in issue
* Offer shares are being offered at an initial price range of R5.50 to R5.65
Offer shares represent approximately 4.1 pct of total number of accelerate shares in issue

* Offer shares are being offered at an initial price range of R5.50 to R5.65

* After offer, Michael family trust will continue to hold 40,924,783 shares, representing 6.1 pct of total number of accelerate shares in issue
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan