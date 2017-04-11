UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
AMSTERDAM, April 11 Accell Group , the maker of Dutch bicycle brands Sparta and Batavus, said Tuesday it had received a takeover proposal that values its stock at 845 million euros ($895 million) from investor Pon Holdings.
Pon is a diversified trading and distribution company in the transportation sector which also owns Gazelle and Santa Cruz Bicycles.
Accell said it was studying the non-binding 32.72 euro per share proposal, which represents a 27 percent premium to its closing price of 26.53 euros on Monday.
It said it is in talks with Pon and that there was no guarantee that the negotiations would lead to a deal.
($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The Trump administration's call for an opening of U.S. national monuments to economic development has drawn 107,00 comments from the public, with many expressing hope that sites like Utah's Bears Ears can maintain their protected status.