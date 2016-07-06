Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc (ACN.N) said Chief Executive Pierre Nanterme was diagnosed with colon cancer and is currently recovering from a surgery.
"I have been advised by my doctors that I will be able to stay actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the company throughout this process," Nanterme said in a statement.
Other CEOs diagnosed in the past with cancer include healthcare IT company Cerner Corp's (CERN.O) Neal Patterson, JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) Lloyd Blankfein.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)