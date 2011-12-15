* Q1 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.94

* Q1 rev $7.1 bln vs est $6.84 bln

* Sees Q2 rev $6.5-$6.8 bln vs est $6.59 bln

Dec 15 Accenture Plc reported first-quarter results that beat market estimates and forecast strong second-quarter revenue as demand for outsourced services grew amid a weak economy.

With the European debt crisis and the slowdown in the U.S. economy depressing markets, many firms are looking at cost-saving measures to navigate the weak demand environment.

For Accenture, which is in the business of cutting costs by providing cheap services through its offshore operations in countries like India and the Philippines, demand has never been so good.

Outsourcing net revenues rose 21 percent to $3.0 billion, and contributed 42 percent to total revenue.

New bookings -- a key indicator of future sales -- came in at $7.8 billion, up 23 percent.

Peers like Cognizant and Infosys are also upbeat and are in fact looking to double their fortunes in credit crisis-hit Europe..

UPBEAT ON Q2

The Grand Canal Harbour, Ireland-based company forecast second-quarter revenue of $6.5-$6.8 billion, largely above average analysts' estimates of $6.59 billion, according to according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full-year it expects earnings of $3.76-$3.84 per share, on revenue growth of 7-10 percent, which translates to $27.29 billion-$28.05 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

September-November net income rose to $642.1 million, or 96 cents a share, compared with $534.7 million, or 81 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 17 percent to $7.1 billion.

Accenture shares rose 1 percent in after-market trade on Thursday, after closing at $56.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.