* Q1 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.94
* Q1 rev $7.1 bln vs est $6.84 bln
* Sees Q2 rev $6.5-$6.8 bln vs est $6.59 bln
* Weak economy may be catching up with co - analyst
By Siddharth Cavale
Dec 15 Accenture Plc posted strong
quarterly results but the technology outsourcing and consulting
company's cautious view of the second quarter amid the worsening
global economy sent its shares down after market.
For the second quarter, the company forecast revenue of
$6.5-$6.8 billion, a wider-than-usual range, to factor in any
delays at the end of the calendar year, especially in the
Eurozone.
The global economic crisis is escalating, with a worsening
euro-zone debt crisis and sluggish U.S. growth.
The wide range of Accenture's revenue forecast could mean
that the macroeconomy is finally catching up with Accenture,
Morningstar analyst Swami Shanmugasundaram told Reuters.
"Typically, when you go into a quarter you have good
visibility, and that's why you have a tight range, but it looks
like they don't have too much in the pipeline like it was
before," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Pamela Craig said on a post-earnings
call that she does not see budgets go up very much but also does
not hear about them going down.
"When you think about places like the Eurozone, the UK and
Japan ... we do have some work to do to replenish the pipeline.
So we're just kind of trying to take all that into account,"
Craig said.
The company also cut its earnings forecast for the fiscal
year by 4 cents to $3.76-$3.84 per share, to reflect foreign
exchange fluctuations.
Analyst Shanmugasundaram said companies are taking longer to
sanction projects, leading to longer sales cycles, and that
bookings, at best, are expected to remain flat from the first
quarter.
STRONG Q1
Outsourcing net revenue rose 21 percent to $3.0 billion in
the first quarter, while new bookings -- a key indicator of
future sales -- totaled $3.6 billion.
Overall bookings at the Grand Canal Harbour, Ireland-based
company jumped 23 percent to $7.8 billion.
Accenture said it signed many new contracts in technology
outsourcing, notably in Europe.
Peers like Cognizant and Infosys are also
looking to double their revenue in credit crisis-hit Europe.
.
September-November net income rose to $642.1 million, or 96
cents a share. Revenue rose 17 percent to $7.1 billion.
Accenture shares were down 3 percent at $54.70 in
after-market trade on Thursday, after closing at $56.13 on the
New York Stock Exchange.