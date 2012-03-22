BRIEF-Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares open at $18.36 in debut, below IPO price of $19.00/share
March 22 Technology outsourcing and consultancy company Accenture Plc reported a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.
December-February net income rose to $714.2 million, or 97 cents per share, from $565.8 million, or 75 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $6.8 billion.
* Tucows inc says on june 6, 2017, co and units entered into first amendment to first amended and restated credit agreement