By Sayantani Ghosh
March 22 Accenture Plc's quarterly
profit beat Wall Street expectations for the eighth straight
quarter, as the technology outsourcing and consultancy company
held on to growth in its European business, bucking the trend
indicated by rivals.
Last month, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
said it does not expect Europe to rebound in 2012. Earlier,
Indian rival Infosys Ltd had warned of lower
client spending due to the euro zone debt crisis.
Both the companies get about a fifth of their revenue from
Europe, while the region accounts for nearly 40 percent of
Accenture's business.
There are early signs of improvement in the U.S. economy and
progress to stabilize the euro zone, Chief Executive Pierre
Nanterme said on a conference call.
"In technology outsourcing, we see increasing demand across
all geographies, including continued strength in Europe, as
clients continue to reduce their IT operating costs," Chief
Financial Officer Pamela Craig said.
Third-quarter revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa
grew 8 percent to $2.8 billion. Revenue from the Americas grew
13 percent to $3 billion.
STRONGER OUTLOOK
Dublin-based Accenture raised its full-year outlook and now
expects a profit between $3.82 and $3.90 per share. It had
previously forecast a profit of $3.76 to $3.84 a share.
The company also raised its revenue growth forecast to
between 10 percent and 12 percent from 7 percent to 10 percent,
in local currency.
It expects new bookings -- a key indicator of future sales
-- for 2012 to be in the upper half of its previously forecast
range of $28 billion to $31 billion, it said in a statement.
December-February net income rose to $714.2 million, or 97
cents per share, from $565.8 million, or 75 cents per share, a
year ago. Revenue rose 12 percent to $6.8 billion.
"The numbers look good, they came out at the high end of
their revenue target range," Morningstar analyst Swami
Shanmugasundaram said before the call.
New bookings totaled $7.94 billion for the second quarter,
up 14 percent from the year-ago period and nearly 2 percent
sequentially.
Shares of Accenture rose 1.5 percent to $64.70 in trading
after the bell. They closed at $63.75 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The stock touched a life-high of $64.26 on Wednesday after a
near-three-month rally.