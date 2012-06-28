BRIEF-SciClone Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Consortium Led by GL Capital
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
June 28 Technology outsourcing and consultancy company Accenture Plc reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.
March-May net income attributable to shareholders rose to $752.4 million, or $1.03 per share, from $692 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $7.64 billion.
* Inovio begins phase 3 clinical trial of VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer