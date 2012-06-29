(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify that the company cut its
full-year profit outlook on dollar strength, not weakness in
Europe)
* Q3 EPS $1.03 vs estimate $0.99
* Q3 outsourcing revenue up 16 pct to $3.2 bln
* Sees FY12 EPS outlook $3.80-$3.84 vs prior $3.82-$3.90
* Shares up 4 pct after market
June 28 Robust outsourcing revenue helped
Accenture Plc beat Wall Street expectations for the
ninth straight quarter, but the company lowered its full-year
profit outlook because of a strong dollar.
Investors shrugged off the company's comments that some
clients in Europe were cutting or deferring investments in
consulting projects, pushing Accenture's shares up 4 percent
after the bell.
"We have seen renewed challenges around the debt issue in
Europe, as well as confirmation of a slowdown in the forecast
for the global economic growth," Chief Executive Pierre Nanterme
said on a conference call with analysts.
Europe accounts for 40 percent of the company's total
revenue.
Accenture, which competes with Cognizant Technology
Solutions Corp and India's Infosys Ltd,
remains upbeat about its outsourcing business, especially in
China and other emerging markets.
JP Morgan technology analysts recently lowered their
forecast for global IT spending growth to 2.2 percent from 3.8
percent for the year.
Rival Cognizant cut its full-year forecast for the first
time in nearly four years last month, citing weak demand from
financial services clients in North America, echoing sentiments
expressed by Infosys and Wipro Ltd.
Infosys, which is expected to report first-quarter results
on July 12, may lower its fiscal 2013 revenue outlook on weak
spending and adverse cross currency movements, according to a
Jefferies report.
Accenture now expects a full-year profit of $3.80 to $3.84
per share. It had previously forecast a profit of $3.82 to $3.90
per share.
March-May net income attributable to shareholders rose to
$752.4 million, or $1.03 per share, from $692 million, or 93
cents per share, a year earlier.
Shares of the company rose to $58.75 after the bell. They
closed at $56.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock has fallen 13 percent since March 26, when it
touched a life-high of $65, days after the company reported
second-quarter results.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)