March 28 Outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4 percent rise in revenue, led by its outsourcing business.

Net income rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.65 per share, in the second quarter from $714.2 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.06 billion from $6.8 billion a year earlier.

Outsourcing revenue rose 9 percent to $3.3 billion.