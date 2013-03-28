China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 28 Outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc reported a 4 percent rise in revenue, led by its outsourcing business.
Net income rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.65 per share, in the second quarter from $714.2 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.06 billion from $6.8 billion a year earlier.
Outsourcing revenue rose 9 percent to $3.3 billion.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020