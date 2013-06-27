June 27 Outsourcing and consulting services
provider Accenture Plc reported lower-than-expected
quarterly revenue as consulting income dropped 2 percent.
Accenture shares were down 4 percent in extended trading.
Net income rose to $874.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in
the third quarter, from $762.8 million, or $1.03 per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 per share.
Net revenue rose 0.6 percent to $7.2 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.13 per share
on revenue of $7.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Consulting net revenue was $3.9 billion.
Shares closed at $80.22 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday.