Dec 18 Accenture Plc reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped mainly by its outsourcing business.

The company, which also has a large consulting division, said its net income rose to $882.2 million, or $1.29 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $800.9 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $7.90 billion from $7.36 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)