BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Accenture Plc reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped mainly by its outsourcing business.
The company, which also has a large consulting division, said its net income rose to $882.2 million, or $1.29 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $800.9 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $7.90 billion from $7.36 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR