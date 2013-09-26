BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
Sept 26 Accenture Plc reported a 14 percent jump in quarterly profit as revenue in its consulting business rose after four consecutive quarters of decline.
Net income rose to $727.3 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $636.2 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.09 billion.
Consulting revenue rose 2 percent to $3.8 billion.
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.