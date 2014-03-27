March 27 Accenture Plc, recently chosen as the lead contractor for the Obamacare enrollment website, reported a smaller-than-expected 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to lower demand in its consulting business.

Accenture's net income fell to $722.3 million, or $1.03 per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $1.19 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue before reimbursements increased 1 percent to $7.13 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $7.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's consulting revenue fell 1 percent, while revenue from the smaller outsourcing business rose 4 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)