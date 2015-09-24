Sept 24 Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc reported a 1.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand from its North American customers.

Net income rose to $788.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31, from $760.2 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $7.89 billion from $7.78 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)