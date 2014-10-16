(Adds background)
LAGOS Oct 16 Nigeria's Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) said it was investigating last month's price
freeze on the shares of top tier lender Access Bank
ahead of its planned 68 billion naira ($415 million) rights
issue.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in September suspended the
shares for a week after the bank applied to the bourse, arguing
that information on its capital raising was not publicly
available and that it wanted to avoid speculation in its shares.
The SEC, the main securities market regulator said in a
statement it was aware of last month's price freeze on Access
shares, but it had issued a directive five years ago that no
listed company should have its share price frozen for reasons of
fund raising.
"The commission is ... investigating the circumstances
surrounding the action of the NSE in imposing the technical
suspension on Access Bank Plc shares as no such suspension was
placed on the shares of other listed companies who undertook
capital raising recently," the SEC said in a statement.
It said it directed the bourse to lift the freeze on
September 23.
Former Access Bank CEO Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede became
president of the bourse in September, replacing Africa's richest
man cement tycoon Aliko Dangote.
The SEC said rival firms such as Diamond Bank
and Unity Bank had their shares trading while they
were raising funds.
Access Bank earlier this week said it had filed for
regulatory approval to raise fresh capital after its
shareholders backed the plan.
Shares in the bank closed at 8.35 naira each on Thursday,
more than 11 percent below the pre-suspension price.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Tim Cocks and Keiron Henderson)