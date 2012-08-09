NAIROBI Aug 9 Internet service provider AccessKenya's profit rose sharply in the first half as it signed up new corporate clients, but the company said loss of connectivity due to fibre cable cuts and high interest rates weighed on its performance.

AccessKenya, which reported a 14.8 percent jump in interim pretax profit to 87.9 million shillings ($1.05 million) on Thursday, said it expected data services - which enable customers to access the internet through mobile phones and laptops - to drive growth in the second half.

The firm said the it had suffered from two major fibre cable cuts at sea, upsetting internet connectivity in east Africa's biggest economy, as well as high interest costs which rose by about 30 million shillings.

The cost of emergency bandwidth to mitigate the cable cuts stood at more than 20 million shillings, managing director Jonathan Somen said in a statement.

"Without these, performance would have been better," Somen said.

Interest rates in Kenya rose significantly after policymakers hiked the key lending rate by 11 percentage points to 18 percent in the second half of last year to cool down inflation and stabilise the local currency. Rates have since fallen after the central bank embarked on an easing cycle.

Turnover rose to 940.9 million shillings from 852 million previously, while financing costs jumped by 55.3 percent to 85.2 million shillings due to the high interest rates. Lines leased to companies grew by 450 to 5,100.

Data is seen as a major growth area for internet service providers as well as the telecoms companies, which have the bulk of internet users.

The latest statistics from the Communications Commission of Kenya said internet usage grew by 69 percent to 6.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2012, from the same period last year, driven by connections through handheld devices. .

Ahead of the results, the firm's share closed up 2.1 percent to 4.90 shillings. ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)