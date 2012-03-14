* Corporate users jump 20.5 percent
* Shareholders to get a 1-for-20 bonus issue
NAIROBI, March 14 AccessKenya
moved back into profit last year, the internet service provider
said on Wednesday, after connecting more corporate customers and
cutting its costs.
It made a pretax profit of 130.9 million shillings ($1.6
million) last year after losing 5.4 million shillings in 2010,
with corporate customers up by 20.5 percent in 2011 and the cost
of sales down by just over a third at 357.5 million shillings.
"We increased our corporate leased line connections from
3,900 to 4,700 - ahead of predictions - and maintained our
estimated market share at around 40 percent," Managing Director
Jonathan Somen said in a statement.
"During the year we took more business from all our main
competitors than we lost to them."
Revenue edged up 2 percent to 1.74 billion shillings, while
financing costs rose to 126.5 million from 91.6 million in 2010.
Its foreign exchange loss due to dollar-denominated debt went
down to 36.5 million shillings from 43 million shillings
Access, which has the largest corporate internet
connectivity market share in Kenya at about 40 percent, said its
earnings per share also turned positive at 0.53 shillings.
It offered a bonus share issue of one for every 20 held,
instead of a cash dividend, subject to shareholder and
regulatory approval.
"In 2012 we will ... focus on driving corporate data sales
and ensuring that our value added and IT sales grow strongly and
complement the corporate data business," the firm said in a
statement.
Shares in Access are the second worst performing stocks on
the Nairobi bourse, down 26.2 percent this year to hit an
all-time low of 3.70 shillings on Feb. 22, due to concerns over
stiff competition in the sector, spurred by telecom operators
who have been stepping up their data businesses.
Its shares closed at 3.80 shillings on Tuesday.
Analysts said late last year that Access could be a
take-over target due to its extensive fibre infrastructure, a
big market share in the corporate Internet connectivity market
as well as a manageable market capitalisation of about $9.6
million.
($1 = 82.4500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg
Mahlich)