MADRID Feb 27 Spain's Acciona is looking for a buyer of a minority stake in its international renewable energy portfolio, which has revenues of about 500 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

A source with knowledge of the matter on Wednesday said Acciona had hired Lazard to find a buyer for up to 49 pct of its wind power assets outside Spain in a push to raise capital.

Acciona also said its international energy assets would start to be equity-accounted from 2014, a move that one analyst said would allow the company to remove debt linked to the assets from its balance sheet. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Jose Elias Rodriguez)