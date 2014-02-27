BRIEF-Kookmin Bank sells stake in Bank CenterCredit
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna
MADRID Feb 27 Spain's Acciona is looking for a buyer of a minority stake in its international renewable energy portfolio, which has revenues of about 500 million euros, the company said on Thursday.
A source with knowledge of the matter on Wednesday said Acciona had hired Lazard to find a buyer for up to 49 pct of its wind power assets outside Spain in a push to raise capital.
Acciona also said its international energy assets would start to be equity-accounted from 2014, a move that one analyst said would allow the company to remove debt linked to the assets from its balance sheet. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Jose Elias Rodriguez)
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna
* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent