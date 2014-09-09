Sept 9 A consortium comprising Spanish
construction firm Acciona, Australian infrastructure
specialist Capella Capital and partner Lend Lease and
French construction group Bouygues, has been chosen as
preferred bidder for the first stage of a road tunnel and toll
motorway project in Melbourne, the Australian government
announced on Tuesday.
The contract, one of the largest in the country with this
first stage valued up to to 8 billion Australian dollars (US$7.4
billion), is expected to be finalised by October, the federal
and Victoria State governments said in a joint statement. The
consortium split is being finalised.
The project is an 18 kilometre cross-city road connection
with construction expected to start in 2015 and end in 2023. The
Victorian state government will enter into exclusive
negotiations with the consortium - East West Connect - to
determine the final details.
(1 US dollar = 1.0868 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett in Madrid; Editing by Greg Mahlich)