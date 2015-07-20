MADRID, July 20 Acciona said on Monday has mandated Morgan Stanley to list the Spanish energy and construction company's real estate business.

If a listing cannot be transacted under suitable conditions, it will seek a minority partner for the business, it said.

The real estate's business' gross assets were worth 1.53 billion euros ($1.66 billion) in 2014, according to data from the Acciona.

(reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by John Stonestreet, Editing by Paul Day)