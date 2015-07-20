BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
MADRID, July 20 Acciona said on Monday has mandated Morgan Stanley to list the Spanish energy and construction company's real estate business.
If a listing cannot be transacted under suitable conditions, it will seek a minority partner for the business, it said.
The real estate's business' gross assets were worth 1.53 billion euros ($1.66 billion) in 2014, according to data from the Acciona.
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.