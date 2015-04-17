MADRID, April 17 Spanish construction and energy
company Acciona is considering listing its renewable
energy business in Europe, instead of the United States as it
had originally planned, according to two sources with knowledge
of the situation.
Last summer, private equity firm KKR acquired a
one-third stake in Acciona's international wind farms arm with a
view to jointly list a so-called "yieldco" in the United States
in the first half of this year.
As with the recent listings of the renewable assets of
Spanish companies ACS and Abengoa, such
"yieldco" companies own and operate the generating assets of
their parent firms, guaranteeing a stable cash flow that can be
paid out in dividends.
However, conditions have changed since then, with interest
rates and the cost of capital falling in Europe and rising in
the United States, one of the sources said, making a U.S listing
less attractive.
Acciona declined to comment.
European interest rates are at record lows while the
European Central Bank only just began a trillion-euro
quantitative easing programme last March at the same time as the
U.S. stimulus plan is drawing to a close.
Acciona Energia Internacional has a net generating capacity
of around 2,200 megawatts in wind, photovoltaic and thermosolar
plants in 11 countries including the United States, Mexico,
Canada, Australia, Italy, Portugal, Poland and South Africa.
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day;
editing by Susan Thomas)