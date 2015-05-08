* Acciona Q1 net profit jumps 29 pct, beats forecast
* Wants to raise capital with energy, real estate businesses
* Shares up 2 percent
By Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, May 8 Spanish construction and energy
company Acciona posted a 29 percent jump in
first-quarter net profit on Friday, backed by a strong energy
business which it hopes to tap for capital to pay down debt.
The company, which last year sold a one-third stake in its
international renewable energy arm with a view to listing the
business in the U.S., said it had put such plans on hold for now
as it considers other options for raising cash from the business
amid higher interest for such assets from European investors.
Debt-laden Acciona said it was also looking at listing its
real estate business or finding a financial partner for that
division, as it tries to pay down borrowing which stood at 5.4
billion euros ($6.1 billion) at the end of March.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 24 percent to 280 million euros in the first
quarter, beating a Reuters polled forecast to give a net profit
of 42 million euros.
After the sale of the stake in its energy arm to private
equity firm KKR, Acciona had planned to list the
business in a so-called 'yieldco' holding company for renewable
energy assets producing predictable cash flow, along the lines
of similar spin-offs by peers Abengoa and ACS.
Acciona said on Friday the yieldco option had not been fully
ruled out, but it wanted to explore other options.
The prospect of hiving off the unit have been supporting the
share price in recent weeks, with Acciona shares being up 25
percent so far this year, one of the top five gainers in Spain's
blue-chip index Ibex on the period.
"We believe that the possibility of a placement in the
market of its energy division at a good price still remains
present and it might help to reduce its net debt," said Miguel
Sanchez Gonzalez at Mirabaud.
Shares were 2.2 percent higher at 71.7 euros at 1130 GMT,
outpacing gains of 0.88 percent in the Ibex.
