April 17 Office products maker Acco Brands Corp
said it expects to post a quarterly loss excluding
one-time charges due to weak sales in Europe and Canada and
lower margins.
The company expects to post a loss 5 cents per share for the
first quarter before accounting for costs related to
restructuring and its acquisition of MeadWestvaco's
consumer and office products business, the company said in a
statement.
Acco Brands also forecast sales of $288.9 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 1 cent per share on
revenue of $299.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.