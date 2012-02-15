* Q4 adj EPS $0.29 vs est $0.27

* Q4 rev down 2 pct

Feb 15 Office products maker Acco Brands posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on strong pricing, but lower volumes weighed on net sales.

Acco Brands, which agreed to buy MeadWestvaco Corp's consumer and office products business in November, forecast flat sales for 2012.

The company, which competes with Avery Dennison, also said it expects to incur $5 million to $7 million of restructuring charges in the first quarter.

Acco Brands' net income from continuing operations was $9.4 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $4.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents a share from continuing operations.

Net sales fell 2 percent to $350.7 million. Volume declined nearly 4 percent, partially offset by favorable pricing, which added more than 1 percent to sales, the company said.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 27 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $372.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $11.27 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.