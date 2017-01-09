* Cedric Gobilliard to head up new division
* Boutique hotels seen as popular with millennials
PARIS Jan 9 AccorHotels, Europe's
largest hotel group, is creating a new lifestyle division to
pool its fast-growing "boutique" hotel brands, the company said
on Monday.
From Feb. 1, Cedric Gobilliard will head the division, which
comprises the Jo&Joe youth hostel brand and AccorHotels' stakes
in Germany's 25hours Hotels and France's MamaShelter brands.
Boutique hotels are usually small, stylishly-designed,
upmarket hotels that have proved particularly popular with
so-called "millennials" - a term used for the tech-savvy
generation born after 1980.
Leading hotel operators such as AccorHotels and rivals
Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental
are focusing increasingly on millennials, whom they expect to be
the biggest single group of hotel customers by 2020.
Gobilliard, who joined AccorHotels in 2009 after 10 years at
French holiday group Club Med, was responsible for the
operations of Accor's mainstream Mercure and Novotel brands for
the French provinces. In the last two years, he also managed
relations with the MamnaShelter teams.
AccorHotels cut back the upper end of its 2016 profit target
range in October after its French and Belgian operations were
hit by security fears in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)