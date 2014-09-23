BRIEF-CHL divests activities in parapharmaceutical sector
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
Sept 23 Accor :
* Increases its 7-year bond issue by 150 million euros
* Says new nominal of the bonds will increase to 900 million euros
* Says new issue has a yield of 1.728 pct
* Says Q1 net profit up 4.1 percent y/y at 8.3 billion yuan ($1.20 billion)