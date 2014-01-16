BRIEF-R&I affirms Kikkoman's rating at "A" and changes outlook to positive from stable
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I
PARIS Jan 16 Accor SA : CFO Sophie Stabile tells a call with journalists: * Expects 2014 revenue to show growth trend in line with 2013
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years on Thursday after Arkansas' top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.