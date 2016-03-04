BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
PARIS, March 4 French hotels group AccorHotels on Friday denied a report which said it was in talks to acquire Carlson Rezidor, the operator of Radisson hotels.
"The group denies currently holding discussions to buy Carlson Rezidor," a spokesman for the group told Reuters.
Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg reported that AccorHotels was planning to acquire Carlson Rezidor which it valued at about $2 billion, sending the French group's shares sharply lower. (Reporting by Pascale Denis, writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Michel Rose)
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.