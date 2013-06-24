PARIS, June 24 French hotel group Accor is still searching for a new chief executive and is not likely to name one until late August, according to a report in newspaper Les Echos.

The group's largest shareholders Colony Capital and Eurazeo ousted the prior CEO Denis Hennequin in April, and are playing a key role in choosing his successor. Corporate recruiting firm Egon Zehnder is looking for candidates but the process is in its early stages, the paper said, giving no details of its sources.

It remains to be seen whether Yann Caillere, who is now acting CEO will get the top job, and if the roles of chairman and chief executive will be split.

The paper said that Sebastien Bazin, the European head of Colony Capital, supports splitting the CEO and chairman roles, and could serve as chairman himself. Eurazeo however thinks that the roles should remain together, the paper said.

Accor could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Patrick Graham)