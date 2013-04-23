PARIS, April 23 French hotel chain Accor's
chief executive may be ousted by the company's board
later on Tuesday following shareholder impatience with its weak
share performance in recent months, newspapers reported on
Tuesday.
Denis Hennequin, the former CEO of McDonald's Europe who
took the top job at Accor after his predecessor quit in 2010,
has been accused of taking too long to overhaul the company, the
papers said.
Accor's two top shareholders, private equity firm Eurazeo
and U.S. investor Colony Capital, want the chain to
accelerate the sale of hotels it owns in favour of management
contracts or franchises, Le Figaro newspaper reported.
Le Figaro said a board meeting will be held later on Tuesday
to consider Hennequin's future. Financial daily Les Echos
carried a similar report.
Accor officials could not immediately be reached for
comment. Eurazeo and Colony both declined to comment.
Accor shares are down 2.75 percent so far this year and the
company's market capitalisation at 5.9 billion euros ($7.69
billion) is little more than that of its former unit, meal
vouchers company Edenred, valued at 5.6 billion euros.
Europe's largest hotel chain said in February it planned to
cut costs, expand in emerging markets and accelerate its move
toward franchising or managing hotels for others to boost profit
margins.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and
Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Cowell)