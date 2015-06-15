BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
PARIS, June 15 French hotel group Accor said in a statement on Monday it would appoint Jean-Jacques Morin as its new chief financial officer from October 1.
Morin, now CFO at Alstom, will start on Oct. 1.
Outgoing Accor CFO Sophie Stabile will be appointed head of Hotel Services France from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.