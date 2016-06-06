PARIS, June 6 The capital of French hotel group
AccorHotels, which is trying to limit an attempt by
Chinese group Jin Jiang to increase its stake in the
company, should remain in diverse hands, French President
Francois Hollande said on Monday.
"Accor has Chinese shareholders because it is growing in
Asia. But I am watching closely to make sure that the capital of
this big company remains in diverse hands," Hollande told
newspaper La Voix du Nord.
Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday that the head of
Europe's biggest hotel chain had held talks with rival Chinese
conglomerate HNA to try to thwart an attempt by Jin Jiang, which
has 15.6 percent of AccorHotels shares, to increase its stake in
the company.
The paper said Accor's CEO Sebastien Bazin hoped to prevent
Jin Jiang from increasing its stake to 29 percent, which would
give it effective control without reaching the 30 percent
threshold that would trigger a costly public offer.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Paul Taylor)