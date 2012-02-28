* Launches customised Mercure brand for China mkt
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI Feb 28 France's Accor SA
, Europe's largest hotelier, aims to open 100 hotels in
China in the next 2-3 years, the chairman and chief operating
officer of Accor Asia Pacific, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Michael Issenberg was speaking on the sidelines of a news
conference in Shanghai, where the company launched a customised
Mercure brand for the Chinese market.
With operations in 90 countries ranging from the luxury
Sofitel chain to budget Ibis and Motel 6 brands, Accor hopes the
new initiative will mean an increased share of a highly
competitive market.
Issenberg added that the company had opened 66 hotels in
China last year and was targeting a similar number this year.
The customised Mercure brand will be called Grand Mercure --
"Mei Jue" in Mandarin. The hotels will cater to upscale domestic
travellers, offering services such as morning Tai Chi exercises
and 24-hour rice porridge.
Accor plans to expand the Grand Mercure network to 65 hotels
across tier-one to tier-three cities by 2015, from 10 currently.
The firm said in a statement that it has already secured
commitments for 10 hotels.
"The Grand Mercure brand provides Accor with a fresh
platform for organic upscale expansion throughout the country,"
Accor Greater China Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Sam
Shih said in a statement.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, the world's top
hotelier, has also made expansion in China a top priority. It
plans to launch a new brand developed for the Chinese market. In
October, IHG said it had signed 12 contracts for its new hotel
brand and intended to take the brand overseas.
Accor, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, recently confirmed
its objective of opening 40,000 rooms in 2012. The company
operates seven brands and 121 hotels in Greater China.