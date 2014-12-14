PARIS Dec 14 French hotel operator Accor announced a strategic alliance with China Lodging Group on Sunday to create a major new player in the fast-growing Chinese domestic travel and hospitality market.

The deal will combine the French hotel operator's brands including Ibis with more than 2,000 existing establishments run by China Lodging's Huazhu Hotels, the companies said in a statement.

The partnership "will leverage the strengths of Accor's global brands with a leading player in Chinese hospitality," Accor Chairman and Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in the statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Jon Boyle)