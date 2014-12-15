* Deal EPS neutral in first year, accretive thereafter - CEO
* Deal worth $160 mln, to close in H2 2015 - CEO
* Accor shares 0.9 pct higher at 1500 GMT
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Dec 15 French hotel operator Accor
said on Monday its strategic alliance with China
Lodging Group will boost earnings after the first year
and help quicken its expansion in the fast-growing Chinese
domestic travel and hospitality market.
The $160 million deal, the latest in a series of
Franco-Chinese alliances in the tourism sector, will see China
Lodging Group become the main franchisee for Accor's budget and
midscale hotels in China, Accor Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin
said.
"The transaction reflects Accor's strong will to expand in
China," Bazin told reporters. "There are 15 hotel rooms in the
United States for 1,000 people, 10 hotel rooms for 1,000 people
in Europe and less than two hotel rooms in China."
Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotelier after
Intercontinental, Marriott and Starwood,
wants to expand in fast-growing emerging markets to offset
slower growth in Europe, where it makes 70 percent of revenue.
The deal, announced on Sunday and due to close in the second
half of 2015, will combine Accor's budget and midscale brands
including Ibis, Novotel and Mercure with the 1,849 existing
Huazhu hotels run by China Lodging.
Accor, which has 3,700 hotels in 92 countries, currently
has 144 hotels in China, including 100 budget-midscale hotels.
"We view the transaction as an acknowledgment that Accor and
its brands have failed to keep pace with the fast growing, local
and predominantly budget players - China Lodging, Home Inns, 7
Days," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.
"The deal should quicken the pace of growth but will lead to
more of the economics being paid away to China Lodging."
Bazin said, however, that the impact on earnings per share
would be "totally neutral in the first year and extremely
positive afterwards".
The companies will also link loyalty programmes, giving
each group access to a global network of 47 million cardholders,
a key move in Accor's efforts to bolster its digital business to
fight competition from online rivals such as Expedia
.
A growing number of French and Chinese groups have joined
forces in recent months to seek opportunities in tourism. Last
month U.S. investment group Starwood Capital agreed to sell
Europe's No. 2 budget operator, Louvre Hotels Group, to Chinese
partner Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd
.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Alexandria Sage and
James Regan)