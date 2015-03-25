BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 Colony Capital:
announces sale of 11.5 million shares in Accor, representing 4.9 percent of the share capital, at a price of 48.75 euros per share for a total amount of 561 million euros Further company coverage:
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0