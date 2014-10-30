PARIS Oct 30 Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Thursday it would spend 225 million euros (283.5 million) between 2014 and 2018 to beef up its digital business to cope with challenges from online booking rivals such as Expedia and Booking.com.

Accor also said in a statement it had bought French start-up Wipolo, a travel software company that offers mobile and web itinerary management services, for an undisclosed amount.

Accor, which competes with InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood, is undergoing a reorganisation initiated by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin, who took over more than a year ago.

Bazin will update investors later in the day on his strategy to fight digital challenges to the traditional hotel industry ranging from competition from online travel agents (OTAs), who are eating into the margins of hoteliers, to the growing popularity of online home-sharing sites such as Airbnb. (1 US dollar = 0.7937 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)