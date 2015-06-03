PARIS, June 3 Accor said on Wednesday
it would spend 22 million euros ($25 million) to enable
independent hoteliers to offer their rooms on its booking
website as it seeks ways to fight back against online travel
agents such as Expedia and Booking.com.
The world's fourth-largest hotel group, which is undergoing
a reorganisation initiated by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin,
is also changing its name to "AccorHotels", in line with its
website, as part of the strategy.
"The transformation of our distribution platform into an
open market place is a major step for the group and reflects a
new approach," Bazin said in a statement.
Accor, which competes with InterContinental,
Marriott and Starwood, said the investment comes
on top of the 225 million euros it has announced it would spend
to beef up its digital business between 2014 and 2018.
Accor has 3,700 hotels worldwide ranging from the luxury
Sofitel to the budget Ibis brands. Its goal is to triple its
online offering to 10,000 hotels by 2018 via this new service to
be launched in July.
Europe's largest hotel group faces challenges ranging from
rising competition from online travel agents (OTAs), who are
hitting the margins of traditional hoteliers and earning
commission fees that can reach 20 percent of the cost of a room,
to the growing popularity of online home-sharing site Airbnb.
Accor makes a third of it sales online, evenly split between
bookings made via its own website and bookings made via OTAs.
Accor last year bought French start-up Wipolo, a travel
software company that offers mobile and web itinerary management
services.
In April, it bought FASTBOOKING, a digital services provider
for the hotel industry, whose expertise Accor will use to offer
online booking services to selected independent hoteliers.
Accor will charge a commission that Vivek Badrinah, deputy
CEO in charge of digital, told Reuters would be below that
charged by rival OTAs.
Bazin, a private equity specialist who took over in August
2013, has split Accor into two divisions, HotelServices and
HotelInvest, to separate its hotel services business from its
property activities to boost profitability.
The restructuring has started to pay off, with Accor posting
a record profit last year.
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)