PARIS Feb 20 Accor <ACCP.PA, Europe's largest
hotelier, said on Thursday it achieved a 5.3 percent
like-for-like rise in full-year operating profit, driven by
robust demand in Europe and in emerging markets.
The world's fourth-largest player, whose new chief executive
Sebastien Bazin recently unveiled a reorganisation that he said
would boost shareholder returns, said it would pay a 2013
dividend of 0.80 euros a share, up from 0.76 euros for 2012.
The French group has nearly 3,500 hotels ranging from the
luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis and competes with
InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood Hotels
.
Accor said 2013 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
reached 536 million euros ($737 million), against the company's
revised guidance of 530 million and ahead of analysts' average
estimate of 529 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)