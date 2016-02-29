PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) -
Chinese investor Jin Jiang International has raised
its stake in AccorHotels to 11.7 percent, France's AMF
market regulator said on Monday.
Rubyrock and Gold Apple Capital, both controlled by Jin
Jiang, now hold a combined 10.2 percent of voting rights in
Accor and have not ruled out seeking board representation, the
AMF said in a statement.
An AccorHotels spokeswoman said that the company had been
notified of the stake increase by Jin Jiang and would examine
any request for board seats.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing
by Louise Heavens)