PARIS Feb 3 AccorHotels on Wednesday
welcomed as friendly a move by Shanghai Jin Jiang International
to become top shareholder in Europe's largest hotel
group.
"It is a token of confidence in the group. It is friendly. I
see no problem with that. Our capital is open to all," Chief
Executive Sebastien Bazin told Reuters at a digital conference.
Jin Jiang already owns France's Louvre Hotels Group and is
among a growing number of Chinese firms investing in Europe's
tourism industry.
AccorHotels has also been investing, announcing a
cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion in December to buy FRHI
Holdings Ltd, the owner of luxury hotels including London's
Savoy and New York's Plaza.
Jin Jiang raised its stake in AccorHotels to 6.03 percent
from 5.50 percent on Jan. 26 via an entity it controls, The
Rubyrock Capital Company Limited, stock market watchdog AMF said
in a Feb. 1 filing.
Bazin told Reuters that Shanghai Jin Jiang had informed
Accor of the move. Jin Jiang could not be reached for immediate
comment.
French and Chinese groups have joined forces in recent years
in tourism, including Fosun buying a stake in French
holiday group Club Med last year.
As part of its takeover of FRHI, AccorHotels will issue new
shares. Once it does, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will
become top AccorHotels stakeholder with 10.5 percent.
