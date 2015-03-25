* Colony sells 4.9 pct stake for 561 mln euros
* Eurazeo sells 4.7 pct stake for 536 mln euros
* Colony, Eurazeo retain 11.2 pct of Accor, four board seats
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 25 Accor's top two
shareholders, Colony Capital and fellow private equity firm
Eurazeo, sold a combined 9.6 percent stake on
Wednesday, nearly halving an investment they held for about a
decade in Europe's largest hotel group.
U.S. investment fund Colony Capital, which first invested in
Accor in 2005, said it placed 4.9 percent of Accor's capital at
48.75 euros per share, raising 561 million euros ($614.24
million) through an accelerated book building.
Eurazeo, which carried out the move jointly with Colony,
placed a 4.7 percent stake at the same price in a deal worth 536
million euros ($585.26 million).
Colony will retain 6 percent of the share capital and 10.4
percent of the voting rights, and Eurazeo 5.2 pct of the capital
and 9 percent of voting rights.
The duo, which held a combined 21 percent stake in Accor,
will thus retain 11.2 percent of the share capital and 19.4
percent of the voting rights, with four seats on the board.
Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group, with 3,700
hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis,
reported a record 2014 operating profit last month, reaping the
fruits of a restructuring started by Chief Executive Sebastien
Bazin.
Accor had named Bazin, a private equity specialist and the
former head of Colony Europe, in 2013.
Accor shares have gained 75 percent since Bazin's
appointment. By 0932 GMT, Accor shares were down 3.3 percent at
47.84 euros, retreating from eight-year highs set in mid-March.
"Since his appointment as CEO of Accor in August 2013,
Sebastien Bazin has led a major transformation of the company,
resulting in substantial value creation for its stakeholders,"
Nadra Moussalem, co-head of Colony Capital Europe, said in a
statement.
"By keeping more than half of its stake in Accor, Colony
reaffirms its confidence in the strategy of Acor, the quality of
its teams and its long-term vision," Moussalem added.
Virigine Morgan, the deputy CEO of Eurazeo, said in a
separate statement: "Accor has strong value appreciation
prospects, tied in particular to further restructuring of its
real estate assets and an upturn in the economic cycle in
Europe, which should futher benefit the group."
($1 = 0.9133 euros)
