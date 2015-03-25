PARIS, March 25 Eurazeo said it placed a 4.7 percent stake in French hotel group Accor at a price of 48.75 euros a share in a transaction worth 536 million euros ($585.26 million).

Eurazeo said net proceeds totalled 350 million euros.

Eurazeo was carrying out the sale jointly with Colony Capital for a total stake of 9.65 percent of Accor. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)