BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
PARIS, March 25 Eurazeo said it placed a 4.7 percent stake in French hotel group Accor at a price of 48.75 euros a share in a transaction worth 536 million euros ($585.26 million).
Eurazeo said net proceeds totalled 350 million euros.
Eurazeo was carrying out the sale jointly with Colony Capital for a total stake of 9.65 percent of Accor. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0