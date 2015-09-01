PARIS, Sept 1 AccorHotels has picked Bain and Co consultant Amir Nahai to lead a revamp of the food and drinks which it serves in its hotels, the latest move in a shakeup aimed at boosting growth.

Accor, which has 3,700 hotels worldwide ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis brands, is undergoing a three-year reorganisation begun in 2013 by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin.

Bazin had said his next challenge would be to unleash the growth potential of Accor's food and beverage offering, which accounted for 25 percent of total group revenue including from franchisees of 12 billion euros ($13.5 billion) in 2014.

"Rethinking in-depth our food and beverage offer is one of our priorities to ensure the success of AccorHotels' transformation," Bazin said on Tuesday, though he did not say what issues he thought needed to be addressed or how.

The appointment comes after several changes by the CEO aimed at lifting the company's growth and profitability.

These include splitting Accor into HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions, to separate hotel services from property activities. He is also increasing its digital focus to fight competition from online rivals such as Expedia.

The restructuring has started to pay off, with Accor posting a record profit last year.

Nahai becomes chief executive for food and beverages and a member of AccorHotels' executive committee as of Tuesday. He was previously a partner at Bain's New York office and has more than 15 years of experience with the management consulting firm in the hospitality, gaming, media and entertainment, and technology sectors, AccorHotels said. ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)